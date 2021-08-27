Fabrizio Romano details Man United’s response to interest in fringe player today

Obviously all the interest surrounding Man United is going towards the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, but you can also imagine that the prospect of paying his wages will hasten the departure of some fringe players.

On paper, Diogo Dalot looks like the perfect alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back because he offers a more attacking threat, while he also has versatility and plenty of upside so he’s a player that should be sticking around.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he’s going to get a proper chance to prove himself, but Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Man United are only going to allow him to go if there’s the possibility of a permanent deal:

Manchester United will only consider permanent deal/loan with obligation to buy proposals for Diogo Dalot. ? #MUFC This was Manchester United answer after clubs showing interest in the last hours. Let’s see what happens now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

He even states that there has been interest in the recent hours so it still sounds like something could happen, but it also suggests that the current offers have been loan deals without any kind of obligation to make it permanent.

The Portuguese defender was impressive for AC Milan last year but a permanent deal didn’t emerge, so it will be interesting to see if it’s them or someone else who actually makes the move to bring him in.