Fabrizio Romano offers definitive update on Cristiano Ronaldo to Man City rumours

Manchester City
As the clock ticks down to the end of the summer transfer window, the last few days could see some of the biggest deals come to fruition.

In what was initially expected to be a quiet window given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, transfers across Europe have steadily gathered pace.

The news that Cristiano Ronaldo apparently wants out of Juventus doesn’t really come as too much of a surprise, however, a perceived willingness to join Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side has come out of left field.

Fabrizio Romano provided a definitive update on the rumours on Friday morning.

According to a tweet posted by the reliable journalist, the Portuguese has told his Juve team-mates that he does indeed want to go.

He makes a further point that Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, will be in direct contact with Manchester City later on Friday.

If the numbers are right, and despite the player’s allegiance to Man Utd., it’s a stunning deal that looks like it could get over the line.

