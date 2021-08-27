Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane, was back in the goals again on Thursday night, firing the north Londoners into the next stage of the Europa Conference League after his two goals helped to despatch Pacos de Ferreira.

He was doing what he does best, albeit probably not in the shirt he would’ve hoped to be wearing at this point.

Unless there’s a huge surprise, a move to Manchester City won’t happen in the current summer transfer window, after Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, fought tooth and nail to stop his talisman from upping sticks and moving to the reigning Premier League champions.

If Tottenham thought things would be easier with him in situ, however, they could be mistaken.

That’s because, as The Athletic note, Kane has already turned down an improved long-term contract with the club.

Fabio Paratici had, apparently, offered him new terms back on August 9, with a ‘significant’ pay rise. With thoughts of moving to City uppermost in his mind, he said no.

Now, a new contract of £330,000 per week, running until 2027, is apparently on the table at Spurs according to The Sun, which would represent a £100,000 per week pay rise.