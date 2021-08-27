Video: Jurgen Klopp gives his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League

Although nothing is official at the time of writing, it does appear more and more likely that Cristiano Ronaldo is about to return to the Premier League.

Early indications were that he would be signing for Manchester City, however, that has now been ruled out by multiple sources.

Instead, a remarkable Old Trafford reunion could be on the cards with confirmation that Man United have made their position regarding their former player known.

Manchester United are preparing their official contract proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo! Jorge Mendes will receive it soon. Man Utd are “confident” now. ??? #MUFC #Ronaldo Paul Pogba is currently not involved in any talk. Man City are OUT of the race for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/Ay4GUZfduS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp was asked what he thought of the news during his press conference for the Chelsea game.