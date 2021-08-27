Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo has told him he will be leaving the club.

Transfer speculation has intensified surrounding Ronaldo in recent days with just four days now remaining in the transfer window.

The Portuguese superstar has less than a year remaining on his contract, and reluctant to pen a new deal, he has now told Juventus he wants to leave the club.

Confirming the news in a press conference, as covered by BBC, Juventus boss Allegri said: “Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus.

“For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow’s game.

“Things change, it’s a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing.

“He is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on.”

That will be a crushing blow for Juventus, but if Ronaldo was not intending to sign a new contract, it will at least allow them to make money on the former Real Madrid star.

It’s widely reported that the Old Lady still have more than £20million in payments remaining on Ronaldo, and they will now be able to recoup that in a transfer.

Manchester City appear to be the most likely club to sign Ronaldo as they continue their search for a striker this summer.

Sky Sports report discussions have already taken place ahead of a potential transfer, and that’s despite Ronaldo’s rich history with Manchester United where he became a club legend.