Kenedy discusses the possibility of facing Chelsea at the Club World Cup

Brazilian club Flamengo officially presented Kenedy alongside club chiefs Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel to the media in Rio de Janeiro and gave the 25-year-old the No.33 kit as he arrives on loan from Chelsea FC.

One of the questions that Kenedy answered is about facing his parent club in a possible match at the FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea has qualified for the tournament after winning the UEFA Champions League last season, and Flamengo finds itself in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores.

“It’s a long way (until the World Cup). We have three games to go. We’ll do our best to win, but first, we have to beat Libertadores and then think about our opponent at the World Cup,” Kenedy said, whose comments were relayed by TNT Sports.

If Flamengo can win the South American competition, they will book their spot in the continental tournament that will take place in Japan later this year. As a result, there’s a chance that the Brazilian club could meet Chelsea in December in a matchup.

Kenedy also revealed that he held discussions with midfielder Gerson and forward Pedro, former teammates at Fluminense. The player also stated that it would be “easy” to play alongside the current athletes on the Rio de Janeiro squad.