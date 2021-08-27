The Europa League group stage draw has thrown up some interesting ties, including a trip to Naples for Leicester City.

Following the Champions League draw yesterday, this season’s Europa League clubs learned their group stage opponents this afternoon.

And there was a glamorous tie for Leicester City, who narrowly missed out on the top four last season, in the form of Serie A giants Napoli.

The Foxes were also joined by Spartak Moskow and Legia Warsaw, while West Ham drew Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Wien.

Rangers were drawn into a group with Lyon, Sparta Praha and Brondby, while Celtic were handed a particularly tough group featuring Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros.

As far as the Premier League sides are concerned, both should have plenty of hope of progressing, though Leicester will have to produce some significant performances away from home.

Napoli, Moscow and Warsaw represent three very difficult away trips, and points on the road will be key for the Foxes.

West Ham should have enough to overcome Genk and Rapid Wien, while Dinamo Zagreb will be a tougher test.