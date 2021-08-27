Gary Lineker has issued his verdict on Manchester City’s proposed bit to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was confirmed by Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri today that Ronaldo has asked to leave Turin ahead of the transfer deadline on August 31.

The Portuguese superstar has less than a year remaining on his current contract and it seems he will not see out that year.

Sky Sports report Manchester City have already initiated talks having failed to sign a striker so far this summer following the departure of Sergio Aguero.

And Match of the Day presenter Lineker has given his verdict on the signing, suggesting it would be a ‘win, win’ if City were to pull it off.

There’s no question that @Cristiano would be a great signing for both @ManCity and himself. He turns a ‘new money’ club into a global giant instantly bringing 100s of millions of fans….and Ronaldo gets a team that’s made for him in the twilight of his stunning career. Win, win. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) August 27, 2021

Whether City can pull off a deal for Ronaldo remains to be seen, but Sky Sports Italy claimed yesterday that it was a one-horse race.

Ronaldo is now 36 years of age, but he is still a player of the highest level, finishing top scorer in Serie A last season despite his advancing years.

Given City largely played without a striker last season amid Aguero’s injuries and still won the league at a canter, it’s clear that the addition of Ronaldo would ensure they are right up there again this season despite significant recruitment by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.