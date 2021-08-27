Liverpool star Joel Matip has issued an fitness update after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 30-year-old had been out since January with an ankle injury before returning ahead of this season.

Last term’s injury was a particular shame for him given he could have featured in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez had he stayed fit last season.

Liverpool have strengthened in the centre-back position this summer, keen to avoid the shortage they found themselves with last season.

Ibrahima Konate was snapped up from RB Leipzig, adding further competition for Matip, who is very likely to be back-up anyway.

Though, Matip has started both of Liverpool’s first two games of the season, and while he has played a key part in keeping two clean sheets in as many games, the Cameroon international says he needs more time to get fully fit.

He told BeIn Sport: “I’m on my way to being in the best shape I can be, but I think I need more games to really be in good shape. It’s always different to play in proper competitions and you need a bit of time for the legs and the health.

“Even if you get a setback or bigger knock, you just have to work hard and then you always have the chance to come back and be in a good shape again,”

Matip’s return will have been a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp heading into this season given the injury troubles Liverpool had in defence last season.

Whether the 30-year-old can keep his place remains to be seen, and he does face an uphill battle amid the presence of Van Dijk, Gomez and Konate.

But in what will be a long season for Liverpool, across Premier League, Champions League and other cup competitions, Matip is still sure to see plenty of action if he can stay fit.

And he is already going the right way about staking his claim to be a Reds starter.