Liverpool dip their toe into the transfer market again with opening gambit for highly-rated midfielder

Although it’s been a quiet summer transfer window for Liverpool to this point, it appears that Jurgen Klopp may be about to make another move as the end of the window appears over the horizon.

The German has intimated on a number of occasions that there isn’t a need to continuously be active in the transfer market when you’re happy with what you already have in situ, albeit, when certain deals can get done, then the Reds need to be in amongst it if the timing is right.

To the end, the Daily Express note that Liverpool have now made an official enquiry for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

It’s believed that the Seagulls want around £40m for the highly-rated midfielder, which would be well within Liverpool’s budget should they decide to progress things.

It’s also believed that Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on the 24-year-old, so Klopp will need to move quickly if he wants to get the deal over the line.

Bissouma would be the perfect replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, so Liverpool’s interest is understandable.

