Liverpool have opened talks over the signing of Reading’s Femi Azeez, CaughtOffside understands.

The Reds have had a quiet transfer window so far, with the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig all the fans have had to celebrate this summer to date.

With there being just a few days remaining of the window, Liverpool supporters will be crossing their fingers for transfer activity of some description.

Well, Liverpool fans, we have some good news for you.

CaughtOffside can exclusively reveal that Liverpool are active in the market and are working on a deal to sign 20-year-old Femi Azeez from EFL Championship side Reading.

A close club source has told CaughtOffside that talks are underway between the parties, with Jurgen Klopp thought to be pushing for Azeez’s arrival at Anfield.

Personal terms are not yet agreed between Liverpool and Azeez’s camp but discussions are understood to be ongoing over a potential £75,000-a-week deal.

Azeez made his Championship debut during a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the Madejski Stadium back in March. In four appearances in England’s second tier this season to date, he’s already scored two goals.

His good performances have seemingly captured the attention of Liverpool, who are working on striking a deal with Reading for his transfer ahead of the deadline.