After being suspended by Manchester City because of his recent arrest, Benjamin Mendy arrived at court to answer charges of rape and sexual assault, that threaten to end his football career.

According to the Daily Mail, the player arrived at Chester Magistrates Court in a prison van, being escorted into court before the shutters quickly descended behind the convoy.

The star, 27, is reported to earn in the region of £90,000 per week with the Citizens, though it’s unclear at this stage how much of his pay will be withheld.

The outlet also detail their revelation in November that a Premier League player had been arrested on suspicion of rape but his name couldn’t be reported.

The inference from the report would suggest that it was Mendy, who the Crown Prosecution Service have now said can be charged with five offences with women over the age of 16.

At the time of writing, it isn’t clear if Mendy will be remanded in custody to await trial.