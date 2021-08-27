The debate of who is the best player to have ever played the game continues to rage, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo always forming part of the process.

In the modern era, the pair are unsurpassed in terms of their longevity and importance to the clubs for which they have played.

The Argentinian moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in switch that shocked the world of football this summer, and now it seems that nemesis, Ronaldo, is about to do the same.

It’s believed he has bid goodbye to his Juventus team-mates, with a move to Man City being heavily mooted.

However, he’ll not be too happy when he finds out just how many of his potential new colleagues find out which side of the debate they’re on.

According to the Daily Star, all of Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden believe that Messi trumps the Portuguese.

International team-mate, Bernardo Silva, refused to side with one or the other.