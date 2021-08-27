Man United legend posts WhatsApp conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo

Following the club’s official announcement that they have agreed to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra has posted what appears to be a conversation over WhatsApp between him and the Portuguese superstar.

Evra, now retired, is a former teammate of Ronaldo’s after the pair enjoyed many successful years together at Old Trafford, which saw them lift a plethora of silverware, including the 2008 Champions League.

However, with the Frenchman now retired from playing, but Ronaldo still going strong, fans have been treated to an insight into what the pair discussed earlier on Friday.

With Ronaldo’s dramatic transfer saga shocking more or less everybody in the footballing world after initial reports suggested he was close to joining the Red Devils’ fierce rivals Manchester City, fans have been left shell shocked to learn the red half of Manchester have pipped their foes to the superstar’s signature.

Taking to his Twitter, Evra has released a screenshot that appears to show Ronaldo informing his old teammate that he was set to join their old club many hours before it was officially announced.