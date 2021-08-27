Man United miss out on starlet dubbed the next Jadon Sancho as he signs a new contract

Admittedly Man United don’t really need to be signing the “next Jadon Sancho” when they’re only just starting to see what the current version can do, but it’s also an indication of how highly Noni Madueke is thought of.

Sancho’s success at Borussia Dortmund has really opened the door for English kids to go abroad and shine at a high level as opposed to being stuck in an U23 Academy side, and the former Spurs youngster Madueke has been exceptional for PSV over the past few months.

The Mirror have reported on the latest with his situation as it sounds like he was a potential transfer target for Man United this summer, but the player they’ve dubbed as the next Sancho has signed a new contract with the Dutch giants so that takes him off the market for a while.

Interestingly it’s suggested that other English sides were also sniffing around, while it’s also thought that Dortmund had been tracking him as a potential successor to Sancho for them but he’s decided to stay put despite missing out on the Champions League group stages.

Last season was his true “breakthrough” campaign and he’s started well this year with six goals in his opening eight games, but he’s still establishing himself in the PSV team so it makes sense to settle down and sign a new contract for now.

If he continues to play well then he’s obviously going to be linked with Premier League teams in every transfer window, while he also has an England U21 cap so you would expect him to add to that too.

He’s an exciting player to keep an eye on, and he’ll still get the chance to build on his European experience in the Europa League this year.