Man United officially announce agreement to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have officially announced that they reached an agreement to re-sign club legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 36, has single-handedly become the biggest transfer saga in history.

After it became apparent he would not continue with Serie A side Juventus, initial reports shockingly suggested he had become a target for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

However, as the last 24 hours have progressed, fans have been left truly stunned to learn, through various reports, including CaughtOffside’s own information that Manchester United had in fact made contact with Juventus.

? NEW ? Juventus’ board have just been called to an emergency meeting, CaughtOffside understands. Manchester United HAVE made contact ?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/0XVydMUHoY — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 27, 2021

As the story developed, it became evident that Manchester United was extremely serious about re-signing the Portuguese star, 12 years after he first departed in favour of a move to Real Madrid.

The latest in the remarkable story comes directly from the club, who have confirmed on their official website that they have in fact reached an agreement to sign the 36-year-old superstar.

The statement reads: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.”