Manchester City to call up Fluminense starlet now rather than waiting until January

When Manchester City reached an agreement with Fluminense FC for their starlet Kayky, it was reported that the teenager would join the English club in January.

The Brazilian club wanted to hold onto the young talent for the Brasileirão and the Copa Libertadores. However, once the South American side crashed out in the quarter-finals of the competition against Barcelona SC, it seems as though Manchester City doesn’t want to waste any more time.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the Premier League side decided to call him at the club this transfer window rather than waiting a few more months.

Kaky moving to England allows for the teenager to join now and catch up to speed rather than joining in the middle of the season and having to jump on a moving train.

The 18-year-old made 32 appearances for Fluminense, where he scored three goals and registered two assists. The teenager will be tasked with being a vital part of a Manchester City side with high hopes of winning the league and UEFA Champions League.