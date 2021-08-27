Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United are indeed in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was confirmed earlier today by Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri that Ronaldo has asked to leave Juventus ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

The Portuguese superstar has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in recent days, and it now seems a move is very much on the cards ahead of the transfer deadline in just four days.

But according to transfer expert Romano, City are not the only team who have been contacted about Ronaldo’s availability.

He claims Manchester United have also been in contact with the forward’s agent, Jorge Mendes, adding the Reds board are now discussing a potential salary and fee.

Romano says both City and United are ‘seriously interested’ in the deal.

That will spark excitement among United fans who are dreaming of a Ronaldo return given his legendary status at the club.

United have already spent significantly during this window, spending more than £100million on Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

And Ronaldo’s wages will not come cheap, even if he is likely to be available for a reduced transfer fee given his contract situation and the fact he is now 36.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as cited by the Mirror, has already had his say on the potential deal, saying: “Cristiano Ronaldo? We’ve always had a good communication.

“Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we are here.”