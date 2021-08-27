It’s already been quite the transfer window for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal this summer, with the Gunners chief having overseen well in excess of £100m of incoming transfers.

The Spaniard has been under pressure ever since his side began consistently underperforming during the 2020/21 campaign, and two losses from two in the current season have done nothing for his credibility.

The pressure is squarely on his shoulders already, and that’s a worry ahead of a fixture against reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City.

With the likes of Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Nuno Tavares, Aaron Ramsdale and Albert Sambi Lokonga all being signed, it was obvious some players would need to make way.

MORE: Make or break for Liverpool star

To that end, the Mirror are reporting that Arteta is looking to offload at least three young stars, and maybe more after he told Sky Sports, per the Mirror, that “some exits are planned.”

Highly-rated academy star, Miguel Azeez, looks to be on his way to Portsmouth according to football.london.

More Stories / Latest News Fabrizio Romano offers definitive update on Cristiano Ronaldo to Man City rumours Argentina national team won’t count on 22 players for World Cup Qualifiers Manchester City to call up Fluminense starlet now rather than waiting until January

He could quickly be followed by Tim Akinola and Ryan Alebiosu, as Arteta attempts to clear the decks ready for what’s expected to be a tough season in trying to mould the Gunners back into a team that’s capable of challenging for honours again.