Is Manchester United about to pull off the seemingly impossible? – Following Juventus attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo’s links to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City over the last day or so, the Portuguese star appeared all but certain to break Manchester United hearts. However, following a recent statement from Red Devils’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, fans will certainly be feeling more optimistic they can bring their club legend back to Old Trafford.

Since arriving at Juventus back in 2019, Ronaldo, 36 has gone on to feature in 134 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 123 goals, along the way.

However, in light of Juventus’ precarious finances, it is widely accepted that they must offload the megastar in order to balance their books.

The world-class forward is set to leave Turin this summer and is in fact already on his way out of the country alongside super-agent Jorge Mendes.

? Cristiano Ronaldo boarding his private plane to leave Turin. pic.twitter.com/loxirVuA42 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 27, 2021

However, with still major uncertainty surrounding where the superstar could play next, fans have been forced to watch on with bated breath.

Addressing recent speculation that the Red Devils may tempt their old star back to his old stomping ground, Solskjaer, who has spoken during a scheduled press conference, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “Cristiano Ronaldo? We’ve always had a good communication. Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we are here.”