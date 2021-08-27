Pep Guardiola has had his say a potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer this summer.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has already confirmed that Ronaldo has asked for a departure from Turin ahead of the end of the transfer window.

And as cited by Sky Sports, Manchester City had already expressed an interest in the Portuguese superstar having missed out on Harry Kane.

The Citizens need a new frontman following the departure of Sergio Aguero this summer, and Ronaldo could be that man.

Though, Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United are attempting to take their club legend back to Old Trafford in what could be a crucial blow for City’s hopes.

In the meantime, Guardiola has issued his verdict on a potential Ronaldo transfer, hinting that it is ‘far away’.

“I cannot say much,” Guardiola said in his press conference, as posted on YouTube by Hayters TV. “Harry Kane announced he continues at his club, exceptional club like Tottenham.

“Cristiano was at Juventus, I think a Juventus player. Only I can say that in three or four days left in the transfer window everything can happen.

“In my personal view there are few players, Ronaldo and Messi included, that they decide where they are going to play. They are the leading role in the negotiations. Right now I’m delighted with the squad we have and we’ll stay the same.

“There are many things right now that are far, far away.”

It remains to be seen when Ronaldo will make his decision but time is running out, so both clubs will have to act quickly if they want to pull off a move.

Just four days remain in the transfer window and failure to get the deal done would see Ronaldo have to wait until January.

Though, with super agent Jorge Mendes on his side, it’s unlikely Ronaldo will find himself in that situation, particularly not with two footballing powerhouses interested in securing his signature.