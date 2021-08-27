PSG contact Mino Raiola over Erling Haaland amid Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe bid

Borussia Dortmund
Paris Saint-Germain are said to be attempting to pull off a blockbuster signing ahead of the end of the transfer window.

It’s looking increasingly likely Kylian Mbappe will end up at Real Madrid ahead of the deadline amid a bid worth €180million in total from the Spanish club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are in the process of thrashing out a deal, but that won’t be the end of the transfer drama.

Amid a whole host of blockbuster transfers this summer, including Lionel Messi and possibly Cristiano Ronaldo, it seems PSG could be pursuing a late deal for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

Haaland was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, but the Blues turned their attention to Romelu Lukaku.

PSG are now said to be in contact with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola, according to Matt Law of the Telegraph, in a bid to land the Norwegian striker as Mbappe’s replacement.

It’s a bold move from PSG, especially with just four days remaining in the window, but they will be keen to replace Mbappe.

Haaland is valued at somewhere near £150million.

