Pundit claims Manchester United outcast won’t start for Brazilian giant

After making his entire career in Europe, midfielder Andreas Pereira arrived at Flamengo surrounded by expectations. However, one football analyst believes that the Manchester United player won’t be s starter for the South American giant.

ESPN Brazil analyst Zé Elias discussed the arrival of Pereira with newspaper O Dia and the former Brazilian footballer had some harsh words for the 25-year-old.

“He’s going to fight for position. I see him as an ideal replacement for Diego. Diego, for me today, is a fundamental guy for this Flamengo team. He’s the player who makes this team play. I see Andreas Pereira playing in this position; no, I see him a little ahead as Éverton”, Elias said.

“I don’t see Andreas doing this function. I think that in the midfield, Andreas will play in Diego’s place there. I don’t see him starting, but he can do a midfield there with Thiago Maia when Renato needs it. , I don’t see him as a starter.”

Pereira arrived on loan from Manchester United after loan stints with Lazio and Valencia but has yet to find a home anywhere as it seems that the Premier League side isn’t a long-term fit.

Flamengo has made some noise landing to players with Premier League experience in Pereira and Kenedy, who have become outcasts for their parent clubs.

Now both will look to prove themselves in arguably the best league outside of Europe as they’re counted on to help Flamengo win their third consecutive Brasileirão and second Copa Libertadores trophy in three years.