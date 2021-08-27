Video: Ray Parlour says Cristiano Ronaldo to Man City would be a ‘great deal’ but only if they do one other thing

It seems almost implausible that Cristiano Ronaldo would pitch up at Manchester City given his previous allegiance to neighbours United, however, with just a few days to go until the closure of the summer transfer window, the rumours surrounding a possible switch continue.

There will always be differing opinions as to whether any transfer would be worthwhile or not, with former Arsenal star, Ray Parlour, definitely in the former camp.

Albeit, he’s said that the Citizens need to be lining up Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland for the start of next season.

