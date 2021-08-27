Given his perceived desire to want out of Paris Saint-Germain, it won’t take much to persuade Kylian Mbappe to move to Real Madrid.

For all intents and purposes, the French World Cup winner is pushing for exactly that to happen in this transfer window.

With Lionel Messi having moved to the Ligue Un giants, Mbappe clearly feels that he needs to move elsewhere to be top dog, and it’s believed that Los Blancos have always been a dream of the young striker.

Mbappe could join the club for free next year of course, but there appears to be a need from Real’s part to get a deal over the line now.

One thing they’re prepared to do will surely put a smile on Mbappe’s face too.

According to L’Equipe, cited by the Daily Express, the club are prepared to hand the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane’s iconic No.5 shirt.

Whilst that might seem a strange number for a striker to wear, the significance of playing in the same number as one of his idols won’t be lost on Mbappe.