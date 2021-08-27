Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Real Madrid’s bid to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos are working away on a deal ahead of the transfer deadline, which is in just four days’ time.

It has been widely reported that Real Madrid have submitted an improved bid to PSG for Mbappe of €170million plus €10million in add-ons.

And Romano concurs with that information, claiming intermediaries are ‘at work’ to try to make the deal happen.

It’s claimed Real Madrid are ‘calm’ in their negotiations with the knowledge Mbappe has no interest in joining anyone else having supporters Los Blancos as a boy.

PSG have been resistant until now, but it is now starting to feel as though a deal can be struck ahead of the deadline.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are in negotiation for Kylian Mbappé also today. Intermediaries at work to find the agreement – there’s €170m plus €10m add ons bid on the table. ?? #RealMadrid Real Madrid are “calm” and working on it – as they know Mbappé only wants Real. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Mbappe has been with PSG since 2018, and as PSG chief Leonardo has admitted himself, the Parisiens do still owe money to Monaco.

The striker is out of contract at PSG next summer and thus far, he has resisted contract offers.

Mbappe idolised Real Madrid as a child, particularly Cristiano Ronaldo in his Los Blancos days, and this could be his best chance yet to complete a dream of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was thought he could join Real Madrid for free next summer, but Leonardo recently claimed Mbappe had ‘promised’ not to leave for free, as cited by Marca.

But with no new contract signed, PSG may well be better served getting a large chunk of money this summer rather than putting Mbappe in a position where he might have to break his promise to get his wish next summer.

PSG have already strengthened significantly this summer, signing the likes of Lionel Messi, Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Haikimi.