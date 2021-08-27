There was a feeling that Man United wouldn’t do any more serious business after signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, so the return of Cristiano Ronaldo has caught a lot of fans off-guard.

That feeling of no more business could also raise some questions about the current squad, as it’s suggested he was earning around €31m a season at Juventus so it’s always possible that some players may need to leave to clear some space on the wage bill.

Edinson Cavani would be a prime candidate to move on as he’s in his final years and may not want to settle for a spot on the bench, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he and Paul Pogba won’t be going anywhere despite this move for Ronaldo:

Edinson Cavani is absolutely not considering to leave Manchester United this summer after Cristiano Ronaldo signing. Club also 100% convinced to keep him. ?? #MUFC Paul Pogba is also staying and he’s never been involved in any proposal to Juventus. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo’s return is fascinating because he is 36 years old so he won’t be the same player who left, but he also gives them a ruthless goal machine who will also demand the highest of standards from his teammates, so it has the potential to either be wonderful to watch or it could crash and burn if things don’t go to plan.

The fans may feel that they lack a top-quality defensive midfielder and that might still be a weakness that costs them at vital moments, but the addition of Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho certainly means they have to be seen as genuine title contenders this year.