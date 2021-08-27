Report clarifies futures of two Man United stars after Cristiano Ronaldo’s grand return

Manchester United FC
Posted by

There was a feeling that Man United wouldn’t do any more serious business after signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, so the return of Cristiano Ronaldo has caught a lot of fans off-guard.

That feeling of no more business could also raise some questions about the current squad, as it’s suggested he was earning around €31m a season at Juventus so it’s always possible that some players may need to leave to clear some space on the wage bill.

Edinson Cavani would be a prime candidate to move on as he’s in his final years and may not want to settle for a spot on the bench, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he and Paul Pogba won’t be going anywhere despite this move for Ronaldo:

Ronaldo’s return is fascinating because he is 36 years old so he won’t be the same player who left, but he also gives them a ruthless goal machine who will also demand the highest of standards from his teammates, so it has the potential to either be wonderful to watch or it could crash and burn if things don’t go to plan.

More Stories / Latest News
Colombian defender comments on not having Everton ace for World Cup Qualifiers
Video: Mario Balotelli still hasn’t shaken his petulant side as he FURIOUSLY reacts to being subbed for Adana Demirspor
Everton may need to pay £25m plus James Rodriguez to sign forward this summer

The fans may feel that they lack a top-quality defensive midfielder and that might still be a weakness that costs them at vital moments, but the addition of Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho certainly means they have to be seen as genuine title contenders this year.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Edinson Cavani Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.