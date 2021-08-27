Ronaldo’s girlfriend appears to accuse Carlo Ancelotti of lying following star’s move to Man United

Following Manchester United’s official announcement that they have re-signed Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from Italian side Juventus, the attacker’s girlfriend has taken to social media to dish the dirt on Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Having previously played from Real Madrid for a large part of his career, reports earlier this summer had sensationally linked the world-class forward with a dramatic return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, following the player’s desire to re-join his old club, 12 years after departing, Juventus’ Ronaldo is now heading back to Old Trafford where he will now play under the guidance of former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Publicly reacting to the news on her social media, Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wrote: “I hope Ancelotti won’t come out to deny this too.”

Meow!