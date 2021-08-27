It’s been a while since former Manchester United legend, Roy Keane, has dipped his toe into the world of football management, but that could all be about to change.

Keane had a reasonable time whilst in charge at Sunderland, though his time at Ipswich Town ended up being particularly underwhelming.

Time spent as assistant manager at Aston Villa and with the Republic of Ireland national team have been interspersed with periods of punditry, which has become Keane’s stock in trade of late.

It would be difficult to imagine him off of our screens, but there’s a clear burning desire to deal with some unfinished business.

“I’ve had interviews, I had an interview recently,” he told former United team-mate, Gary Neville, on a new episode of Sky Sports’ The Overlap series.

“I spoke to a Championship club about three months ago. It was very casual, it was at my house, a chat with the chairman. And to be fair, he was straight up, he went, ‘Listen, we just want somebody who can come in and win football matches’.”

“That was fine with me, I didn’t have to break down styles of play. And I think if you’re winning matches, people don’t then question, ‘What’s your style of play?’ You just bounce into the next match, don’t you? And we did it as players.”

Whether Keane is now a little too ‘old school’ for modern day management is a moot point.

It’s clear that he sets very high standards, and woe betide anyone that falls below them.

That should be a pre-requisite for any top level athlete in this day and age, and something that Keane always demanded of himself as a player.