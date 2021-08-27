Although it’s not the most glamorous competition, with the greatest respect, the Europa Conference League does represent a genuine chance for Tottenham Hotspur to win some silverware this season.

With Harry Kane firing them into the group stages and now set to stay in north London, the other teams in the competition will arguably find the north Londoners too hot to handle.

On Friday lunchtime, the draw was made for the group stage, and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side found themselves in Group G.

In order to progress to the knockout stage of the competition, they’ll need to overcome teams from France, Holland and Slovenia.

That’s because they were drawn against Rennes, Vitesse and NS Mura.

Tottenham will face Rennes, Vitesse and NS Mura in Group G in the UEFA Europa Conference League pic.twitter.com/w8PPtoet8H — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 27, 2021

As Pacos de Ferreira showed in the previous round, there are no easy games, and any teams that think that to be the case will surely come unstuck.

That said, however, Tottenham would surely be hugely disappointed if they were unable to get out of the group.