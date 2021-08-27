Football supporters are a notoriously fickle bunch, and it doesn’t take much for players to feel the ire from the terraces if the fans feel that they’ve been wronged in some way.

Perhaps the best example of this would be when a player that they’ve hero worshipped for a time, decides it’s time to move on.

How dare they?!

It’s often forgotten that most players are just looking for the best deal possible from their employers, in much the same way as Joe Public would, albeit at a much higher level salary wise.

Does it amount to greed? It isn’t the players that set the bar in terms of salaries, the market dictates.

MORE: Make or break for Liverpool star

In any event, two potential deals from the current transfer window could see both Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo’s popularity take a nosedive.

The Tottenham Hotspur star has seemingly accepted that he won’t get his longed-for transfer to Man City, but crowd celebrations after his two goals against Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday were muted to say the least.

He’ll need to do much more in order to win back the trust and adulation of the North London faithful.

More Stories / Latest News Roy Keane could be on the verge of return to management after interview revelation to Gary Neville Chelsea set to lose out on Kounde transfer as Sevilla president confirms ‘there is nothing’ when pressed on rumours Mikel Arteta set to clear the decks at Arsenal with final few days of the transfer window set to be busy for Gunners chief

For Ronaldo, moving to Manchester City is a cardinal sin that surely all Manchester United fans could never forgive.

It’s similar to Ronaldo Nazario’s eventual move to Real Madrid, after starring for Barcelona. Even a switch to the Italian league, for both Ronaldo’s, won’t change hearts and minds.

If Cristiano does indeed end up donning the light blue, God help him when he returns to Old Trafford.