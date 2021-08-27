It’s a fair bet that Jurgen Klopp is getting just a little fed up with journalists questioning him on a perceived midfield problem that Liverpool have.

The Reds were reluctant to allow Gini Wijnaldum to move on, before the player made it crystal clear he wanted to go elsewhere.

It’s the fact that they’ve seemingly not replaced him that appears to have caused consternation amongst journalists and supporters, but Klopp broke down exactly why a replacement isn’t necessary.