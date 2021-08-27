Video: Mario Balotelli still hasn’t shaken his petulant side as he FURIOUSLY reacts to being subbed for Adana Demirspor

Football is full of examples of players who had all the talent in the world and largely wasted it, but it’s hard to think of many who have fallen away quite like Mario Balotelli in recent years.

It’s so easy to forget that he was once seen as one of the best young talents in Europe and he was playing a key role for Man City in their success, but he’s now on to his 11th club despite only being 31 so that tells you all you need to know.

His time in Turkey hasn’t exactly started excellently as he’s yet to score in three games, but this reaction to being subbed tonight shows he still hasn’t changed:

They literally scored a minute after he came off so it looks like the boss made a great decision, but Mario didn’t see it that way.