Manchester United approached by Feyenoord over availability of promising attacker

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to reveal that Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo is attracting attention from Dutch outfit Feyenoord.

Man United signed teenager Diallo from Atalanta last summer. Goal reported at the time of the transfer that, with add-ons included, the deal could eventually be worth £37m.

Diallo has featured, and scored, for Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but has little prospect of getting a considerable amount of first-team minutes this term.

It would be no surprise if Man United and Amad came to the decision to send him out on loan before the transfer window closes early next week.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there’s no shortage of interest, with Eredivisie side Feyenoord having emerged as a potential suitor for the Ivorian starlet.

Excl. Feyenoord are now joining the race with many clubs approaching Manchester United for Amad Diallo loan. Talks ongoing – Feyenoord are pushing but Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are still in. ??? #MUFC Final decision to be made in the next hours with player’s camp. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021

While Man United fans could be forgiven for wanting to see more of Diallo, who has looked bright and sharp in his Man United appearances to date, he needs regular game-time.

The only way that he will continue his development and grow into the player that many believe he is destined to be is by getting consistent minutes on the pitch.

Feyenoord would presumably be able to provide him with that. The Eredivisie is hardly the most competitive league in Europe, but many top players have made their breakthrough in the Netherlands.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Feyenoord are able to beat the opposition to get Amad through the door, but if they do, it may well prove to be the making of him.