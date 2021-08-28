Arsenal’s terrible Premier League start epitomised by concerning stat

Arsenal’s terrible start to their Premier League campaign has been epitomised by a quite shocking Squawka stat.

The Gunners headed to the Etihad on the back of two Premier League defeats in their opening two fixtures.

Even having beaten West Brom 6-0 midweek in the Carabao Cup, hopes weren’t high among the fanbase.

Still, the manner in which Mikel Arteta’s men rolled over to Manchester City, having an unthinkably small portion of possession (just 19%) while having zero shots on target in the 90 minutes, was pretty distressing.

As is this stat, which suggests that Arsenal are currently one of the worst performing teams in the country, having failed to score in their opening three Premier League games.

Only two of the 92 teams in the football league have played 3+ league games this season and are yet to score: ? Arsenal

? Shrewsbury Town A new low for the Gunners. pic.twitter.com/NFP4mOKXOK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 28, 2021

The temptation to sack managers at the first sign of trouble is not something that we’d actively encourage, but you wonder whether Arteta feasibly has a future at the Emirates.

The Spaniard found himself under pressure last campaign, but the board made the decision to stick with him and give him the necessary time to get it right.

Arteta has proven himself unable to get the best out of this Arsenal squad, even with a hefty investment having been made into it over the summer.

The Kroenke family could find themselves with a decision to make soon…