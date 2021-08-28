With no goals and no wins in their opening two games in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, the last opponents that Arsenal needed were a swashbuckling Manchester City side.

Pep Guardiola’s team knew that they’d go top of the table with a win by two goals or more, and the result was never in doubt as early as the 12th minute.

By that point, Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres had already netted.

Granit Zhaka’s 35th-minute red card killed the game as a contest, and then shortly afterwards, Gabriel Jesus bagged a third.

MORE: Klopp on Ronaldo

A fourth from Rodri early in the second half merely underscored the gulf between the two sides, before Torres’ second rounded off the scoring.

The result sent the Gunners to the bottom of the table before the 3pm kick-offs.

The manner of the defeat, even with a slight improvement over the second 45, was too much for some Arsenal fans.

More Stories / Latest News Relentless Man City juggernaut evidenced by incredible Premier League stat (Video) Arsenal fans spotted ironically celebrating Man City goal during 5-0 drubbing Manchester United ‘final decision’ over defender could suggest transfer pursuit has fallen flat

Many took to Twitter to vent their anger at manager, Mikel Arteta, whose stewardship at the club must be seriously under threat now.

Virtually impossible to defend Arteta. No idea what he set us up to do. One central midfielder at City. LMAO. — FK ?? (@fkhanage) August 28, 2021

If you’re still backing Arteta at this stage then you are an enemy of Arsenal football club. — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) August 28, 2021

The Arsenal rebuild is a big one and any manager who comes in needs time and backing. Having said that, Arteta’s had more than a reasonable opportunity now – we aren’t progressing. Simply cannot waste another season. Change is needed at manager and technical director level. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) August 28, 2021

Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe – they’re trying & working hard. But they’ve got the most useless set up behind them, and have to say Arteta’s now undone every bit of good work from the start of his tenure. He dropped Lokonga, he sent Saliba on loan, he gave Xhaka a new deal — James B (@JamesAFTV) August 28, 2021

Arteta is not going to turn it around at Arsenal. It’s not going to happen. He’s got to go. — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) August 28, 2021