Brazil national team announces new call ups amid uncertainty with players in Europe

The Brazilian Football Confederation has made some recent call-ups as the national teams in South America remain in the dark whether some leagues in Europe will allow their players to travel for the World Cup Qualifiers.

Hulk, Gerson, Edenílson, and Vini Jr are some of the players that will be representing Brazil next week as it remains a mystery whether who will be available for the Seleção.

As of now, the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and Primeira Liga don’t want to release their players to any countries they consider to be on the red list when it comes to the ongoing pandemic.

CONMEBOL would like to resolve the matter, but it seems the Brazil national team is proceeding without any players that play in the Premier League. The South American World Cup Qualifiers will see three fixtures with the Seleção facing Chile, Peru, and Argentina next week for the set of games.