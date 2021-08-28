So far in the summer transfer window, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been quiet in terms of incomings.

At the time of writing, only Ibrahima Konate has put pen to paper on a deal with the Reds, though that hasn’t appeared to bother their manager who pleaded his case in a recent press conference, reported by CaughtOffside.

It would seem that the German is more than happy with his squad, and as recently as Friday the Liverpool ECHO suggested that rumours they were after Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma were inaccurate.

MORE: Klopp on Ronaldo

However, the fact remains that Gini Wijnaldum has not been replaced, and for all of Klopp’s protestations, acquiring Bissouma would really give Liverpool great strength in depth in the midfield area.

Football Insider suggest that Brighton might be looking to acquire Cheikh Niasse from Lille, which would then give Liverpool the option to make a definitive move for Bissouma.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Arsenal’s downfall on full display as fans spotted leaving Etihad in their droves in first-half Video: Stunning Man City break ends with Jack Grealish setting up Gabriel Jesus for a third against Arsenal (Video) Arsenal midfielder sent off vs. Man City following reckless two-footed lunge

It’s understood that Brighton want around £40m for their player, but with Michael Edwards known as a shrewd operator, there are reasons to believe he’ll try and ensure full value for money if Liverpool do indeed decide to move for Bissouma.

HIs signing will ensure competition for places too at Anfield, another key ingredient for keeping players hungry, which remains essential for the top teams.