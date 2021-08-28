Ever since Bruno Fernandes signed for Manchester United, he’s been performing at the very highest level.

Indeed, it’s difficult to think of another player who has been as important for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the last 18 months or so.

The Portuguese has willingly fought the battles on United’s front line, and dragged his team-mates along with him in a number of matches.

He also began the current campaign as he intends to go on, with a stunning opening day hat-trick against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

However, it’s only now that he appears to have had his dreams come true.

MORE: Klopp on Ronaldo

According to his latest post on Instagram, the midfielder is delighted by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes.10)

The cartoon depicts a young Bruno watching Ronaldo on television, with the caption ‘never stop dreaming.’

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United’s summer spending total after Cristiano Ronaldo agreement Opinion: Re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo is a populist move which will ultimately prove fruitless for Man United Chelsea struggling to strike deal with Sevilla for Jules Koundé but there is hope

It’s clear from the sentiment that playing alongside his international team-mate at club level was always an ambition, and is now one that will shortly come to pass.