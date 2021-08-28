Manchester United make decision on Edinson Cavani’s number 7 after Cristiano Ronaldo arrival

Edinson Cavani is reportedly set to keep the number 7 shirt at Manchester United, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending arrival.

Cavani was an influential figure in the Manchester United squad towards the end of last term. He scored several important goals in a late-season flurry which reaffirmed his status as a world-class goal-scorer.

However, he’s no Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United have struck a deal with Juventus to sign Ronaldo, subject to the formalities being completed, as they revealed in an official statement on manutd.com on Friday.

MORE: UFC superstar Conor McGregor reveals his delight at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United return

With Ronaldo having worn the number 7 during his first stint at Man United, as well as at Real Madrid and Juventus, his ‘CR7’ brand has become world renowned.

You could be forgiven for thinking he’d come in and take the 7 shirt off of Cavani.

However, according to Jonathan Shrager, he won’t be. Cavani will be keeping his current squad number, with Ronaldo left to find another one.

Cavani is keeping the number 7 shirt #MUFC ??? — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 28, 2021

You have to imagine Jadon Sancho will have had one eye on that number 7 shirt after his arrival at Man United. There is clearly no intention to take it away from Cavani.

The Uruguayan’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season. Assuming he won’t be extending beyond that point, it’ll be down to Sancho and Ronaldo to decide between themselves who inherits it.