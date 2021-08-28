Ex-Chelsea stadium announcer brands Anthony Taylor a ‘MUPPET’ after hasty red card decision at Anfield

Former Chelsea stadium announcer Neil Barnett has taken to Twitter to brand referee Anthony Taylor a ‘muppet’ after his dismal performance at Anfield.

Taylor made the decision to brandish his red card and give Reece James his marching orders after the ball deflected off of his thigh and onto his hand.

With the double jeopardy rule in play and there quite clearly being no intent to handle the ball on James’ part, a penalty and a yellow card would have sufficed.

That appears to be the view of Neil Barnett, who was for many years was the stadium announcer at Stamford Bridge, who hasn’t held back in his evaluation of Taylor.

Game between 2 world class sides refereed by a muppet — Neil Barnett (@NeilSpyBarnett) August 28, 2021

Barnett has been relieved of his duties, which allows him to tweet with the handbrake off. Unfortunately for Taylor, that’s proven to be bad news for him in this instance.

In the age of VAR the referee is often excused from the post-match complaints, but Taylor will be grabbing the headlines for HIS decision to ruin the spectacle of Liverpool vs Chelsea.

Barnett, for one, is not impressed…