Thomas Tuchel has already done some great business for the European champions during the current summer transfer window, though there is still time to make things happen.

With Kurt Zouma expected to sign for West Ham before the deadline and perhaps one or two other players departing as the German seeks to streamline his squad, it’s entirely possible that the incomings at Stamford Bridge are yet to finish.

To that end, the future of Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez is up for discussion once more. The combative midfielder has been linked to the Blues throughout the window.

MORE: Klopp on Ronaldo

However, it appears that the west Londoners’ interest in the player has now waned.

According to Mundo Deportivo cited by the Daily Star, Chelsea will not be launching a late bid for the player, who is now preparing to continue with the Rojiblancos for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

More Stories / Latest News Jamie Redknapp sends warning to Romelu Lukaku ahead of Liverpool vs Chelsea West Ham offer response to current Chelsea and Man United interest in Declan Rice Chelsea told exactly how to complete Jules Koundé transfer as Sevilla chief Monchi makes late demand

It remains to be seen if Tuchel will be shopping elsewhere or if that is the end of Chelsea’s spending.