Chelsea have been asked to pay more money at the last minute for Jules Koundé ahead of the transfer window closing.

It has been reported for some time that the Blues are chasing a deal for the Sevilla centre-back, who is seen as one of the most talented young centre-backs in Europe.

But up until now, Chelsea have not been able to strike a deal with Sevilla, despite the player wanting a move to Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Though, according to the latest report from Duncan Castles of the Transfer Window Podcast, Chelsea had agreed a fee for Koundé.

But they have now been asked to pay more by Sevilla chief Monchi due to the fact only three days remain in the transfer window, meaning the Andalusian side will likely be given a steep quote for whoever they look to sign as a replacement given we are late in the window.

Castles said on The Transfer Window Podcast: “The personal terms have been agreed for some time, Koundé is happy to go there.

“The fee has come into question because I’m told Monchi is asking for an additional £5million because Chelsea have dragged this deal to the final days of the window, and his point is now that he will have to pay more for a replacement.

“He’s saying ‘we know you have a deal in place with the player, but you are going to have to throw a little bit more money in if you want him’.”

That may well be a blow for Chelsea, but they do at least now know exactly what they have to do to get the deal done ahead of Tuesday night’s deadline.

Just what the fee will be to sign Koundé remains to be seen, however, though Romano is claiming the latest Blues offer is around €50million (£42.8million).