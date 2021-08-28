Chelsea struggling to strike deal with Sevilla for Jules Koundé but there is hope

Chelsea are struggling to strike a deal with Sevilla for defensive target Jules Koundé.

It has been reported for some time that the Blues are interested in pulling off a deal to take the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

But time is running out with just three days remaining in the transfer window and little progress has been made to date,

And that latest update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is not exactly a positive one.

Romano claims Chelsea are prepared to make a €50million bid for Koundé, an offer Sevilla are not likely to accept.

Koundé has a £77million release clause and is one of the brightest young centre-backs in Europe.

With that in mind, the Andalusian club want as much as they can get for Koundé, while Romano claims the player himself is ‘pushing’ for a move to Chelsea.

There is also some reassurance in that the update claims Chelsea ‘want to find a solution’, so there may yet be more drama in this one ahead of the transfer window closing.

The Blues already have plenty of competition at centre-back, even after agreeing to sell Kurt Zouma to West Ham, with the likes of Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta all in place.

But Thomas Tuchel clearly feels as though Koundé will be the final piece of the puzzle as the Blues look to challenge Manchester City, Manchester United and perhaps Liverpool for the title this season.

