City Football Group continues to corner South American market as it lands Uruguayan starlet

Manchester City parent ownership, City Football Group, has begun cornering the South American transfer market in securing the young talents for their respective teams.

Recently, Kayky left Brazil to join Manchester City this summer rather than waiting until January. Now it seems they have a new target on their list they’re currently monitoring.

Spanish media outlet AS reports City Football Group has acquired one of the young jewels of Uruguayan football in Nicolás Siri. The 17-year-old will play for Montevideo City Torque this season after the deal cost them €3.1-million for 70-percent of the players’ rights.

Siri has seen a drop in form over the last few months, but City Football Group is banking on his potential, which in the past drew the attention of various European clubs such as FC Barcelona.

At 17, Siri has plenty of time to develop before the group decides whether he can make the jump to Europe and either player for either Manchester City or ES Troyes AC.