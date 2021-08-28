Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United 12 years after he left for Real Madrid.

It was announced on Friday evening that United have agreed a deal with Juventus to take their club legend back to Old Trafford.

Manchester City had been heavily linked after Ronaldo told Juventus he wanted out ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

But United hijacked the move and just a medical and personal terms remain before a deal can be completed.

And according to Sky Sports via the Daily Star, Ronaldo will earn a whopping £480,000-per-week at Old Trafford, a deal worth £24.96million per year.

Meanwhile, fellow superstar Lionel Messi, who is forever being compared with Ronaldo, is earning £29.78million per year at PSG, according to CNBC, a salary that works out at £572,690 per week.

Both players will be on two-year contracts, though, it is important to keep in mind Messi is around two years younger.

PSG are also far more cash-rich than United and had the privilege of signing Messi for free whereas United had to pay a fee of around £12million for Ronaldo, according to Sky Sports.