(Video) Ederson almost gifts Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe unlikely goal after overplaying in his six-yard box

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was almost left with egg on his face after being pressed inside his own six-yard box by Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe.

Ederson’s ability with the ball at his feet has been well-documented. The Brazilian’s ability to play out from the back, as if he were a midfielder playing between the sticks, has earned him much acclaim.

While Pep Guardiola, with his expansive style of play, would probably see Ederson as his ideal goalkeeper, there are moments where he’ll leave you with your heart in your mouth.

One of them came with City 2-0 up in the first-half of their clash with Arsenal at the Etihad. Ederson took his time on the ball and attempted to play a pass across his own goal.

After Smith Rowe closed the gap, Ederson almost gifted the Gunners a goal completely against the run of play.

Pictures courtesy of K+PM

While we love seeing Ederson spraying passes from left to right, and a goalkeeper pulling off a ‘Cruyff turn’ inside their own penalty area ALWAYS gets a roar out of the crowd, this was a little on the dodgy side.

Man City were in total control and a moment of nonchalance from Ederson came close to providing Arsenal with a route back into the contest. Pep will surely have a word in his ear at half-time…