Veteran striker Edinson Cavani is not leaving Manchester United, and why would he?

Cavani proved a more than useful signing last season, the 34-year-old scoring 17 goals across all competitions, including one in the Europa League final.

And he was set to lead the line again this season in the absence of a new signing up top, but all that might well have changed in the last 24 hours.

United have confirmed they have agreed a deal to bring club legend Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club, and the Portuguese superstar will now surely occupy that striker role.

That move from the Reds has quickly led to reports of Cavani walking away from Old Trafford, despite only recently penning a one-year contract extension.

But it seems he is going nowhere.

South American journalist Andre Hernan tweeted on Friday: “Walter Guglielmone, brother of Cavani, assured me that no one from Corinthians or intermediaries sought him out for anything.

“He reiterates that Cavani still has one year of contract in England.”

Cavani is staying, and why wouldn’t he?

The veteran striker has admitted himself that he is now in the ‘last dance’ of his career, hoping to hang up his boots following next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

And so what would he gain from walking away from United?

Ronaldo may be in brilliant shape, but logic tells you that if your starting frontman is 36, your back-up striker is still going to get plenty of minutes across Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

MORE: West Ham respond to Declan Rice speculation

And with the signing of the Portuguese superstar, and indeed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Cavani now has the opportunity to add to his silverware collection.

There is no doubt the 34-year-old will still chip in with important goals – it’s what he does – and if he finishes this season with some sort of silverware, it will have been a worthwhile mission having played another year in a star-studded squad in one of the best leagues in the world.

Will he be disappointed with the developments? From a selfish point of view, perhaps, there is no doubt this move impacts his position, after all.

But staying at United despite the Ronaldo news is a no-brainer for Cavani.