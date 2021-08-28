It seems as though there is still the opportunity for business to be done by Everton in the current transfer window.

Rafael Benitez has already made his mark on the blue half of Merseyside with a handful of new signings, but their incomings may not be at an end just yet.

According to Sky Sports News, cited by the Daily Record, Celtic have been approached regarding the availability of their striker, Odsonne Edouard.

Though it’s believed that the Toffees would be able to meet any financial demands, they’ll still need to offload others first, per an earlier report from FourFourTwo.

Both Moise Kean and James Rodriguez are being linked with moves away from Goodison Park.

The Telegraph are suggesting that James could go in a swap deal with Porto’s Luis Diaz, so we can infer that Edouard will be a replacement for Kean, whom The Athletic note could be Juventus bound.

Edouard has consistently scored goals north of the border, but is untested at Premier League level, and whilst not a gamble as such, it could take the 23-year-old a little while to settle in.

As long as he is afforded that honeymoon period, Everton could be looking at another inspired Benitez buy.