Video: Michail Antonio makes West Ham history with assist to Fornals to fire Hammers ahead against Crystal Palace

In the 38th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between West Ham United and Crystal Palace, Said Benrahma showed off excellent control to spring the side into a counter attack.

Benrahma turned and played it through to Michail Antonio, the striker charged into the box before cutting back and laying the ball off to Pablo Fornals.

Fornals immediately returned the ball to his fellow in-form teammate though, who opened himself up before slotting it back to the Spaniard, who slotted the ball into the net from close range.

Squawka have now shared that with Antonio providing an assist in the Hammers’ opening three Premier League games of the season, he is the first player to ever achieve such a feat for the club.

Pictures from Canal+ Sport and SuperSport.

Michail Antonio has provided an assist in each of West Ham’s opening three Premier League games: ?? vs. Newcastle

?? vs. Leicester

?? vs. Crystal Palace The first West Ham player in history to achieve this feat. pic.twitter.com/LiMbosyOoQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 28, 2021

The east London outfit’s attackers look to be in full flow again this afternoon, so the exceptional start to the season for David Moyes’ side seems set to continue.